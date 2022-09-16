Saalt

The Starter Period Bundle

$98.00 $84.00

Buy Now Review It

At Saalt

The Starter Bundle provides you with the starting essentials for a blissful, leak-free period. Included is a Saalt Duo Pack or Saalt Twin Pack of your choice, giving you different sized cup, firmness and comfort options throughout your cycle, paired with our Saalt Cup Wash for easy cleaning and care. You will also get a pair of our #1 selling, high-absorbency Saalt Wear Elemental Mesh Hipster, so you can comfortably wear it as backup to your cup for added leak protection on your heaviest days or nights, or confidently wear it on its own. Includes: