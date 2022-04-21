Meridian

The Spray

$17.00

At Meridian

The Spray Fine Print How to Use 1. Hold The Spray a few inches away from your goods and spray once or twice. 2. Let sit for a minute to absorb into skin, get dressed, and you’re good to go. Moringa Witch hazel Green Tea Gingko Why You’ll Love It • Offers odor protection with a soothing anti-chafing formula. • Provides calming botanicals to hydrate sensitive skin and ease irritation. • Makes maintaining a clean nether region quick and easy for all-day comfort. The Spray Ingredients Water, Butylene Glycol, Turnera Diffusa Leaf Extract, 1,2-Hexanediol, Witch Hazel Water, Moringa Pterygosperma Seed Extract, Green Tea Leaf Extract, Glycereth-26, Hyaluronic Acid, Octyldodeceth-16, Allantoin, Coconut Acid, Proline, Bergamot Oil, Sandalwood Oil, Pelargonium Graveolens Flower Oil, Sunflower Seed Oil, Glycerin, Ginkgo Biloba Nut Extract, Panax Ginseng Root Extract, Tomato Fruit Extract Cruelty-free, artificial fragrance-free, synthetic dye-free, alcohol-free, paraben-free, sulfate-free, phthalate-free, and silicone-free.