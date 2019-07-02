Make easy monthly payments over
3, 6, or 12 months
We understand this is a large purchase so we hope to make it as easy as possible for you. We've partnered with Affirm so you can now pay incrementally. $0/mo based on a purchase price of $0 at 0% APR for 12 months. Rates from 0–30% APR.
Quick and easy
Enter a few pieces of information for a real-time decision. Checking your eligibility won't affect your credit score.
No hidden fees
Know up front exactly what you'll owe, with no hidden costs and no surprises.
Just select
at checkout.
Subject to credit check and approval. Down payment may be required. For purchases under $100, limited payment options are available. Estimated payment amount excludes taxes and shipping fees. Affirm loans are made by Cross River Bank, a New Jersey State Chartered Commercial Bank, Member FDIC. See www.affirm.com/faqs for details.