Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Travel
Away
The Softside Carry-on
$225.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Away
Need a few alternatives?
Lo & Sons
Catalina Deluxe
BUY
$107.50
$215.00
Lo & Sons
Away
The Softside Large
BUY
$325.00
Away
Away
The Softside Medium
BUY
$295.00
Away
Away
The Softside Bigger Carry-on
BUY
$245.00
Away
More from Away
Away
The Softside Large
BUY
$325.00
Away
Away
The Softside Medium
BUY
$295.00
Away
Away
The Softside Bigger Carry-on
BUY
$245.00
Away
Away
The Softside Carry-on
BUY
$225.00
Away
More from Travel
Lo & Sons
Catalina Deluxe
BUY
$107.50
$215.00
Lo & Sons
Away
The Softside Large
BUY
$325.00
Away
Away
The Softside Medium
BUY
$295.00
Away
Away
The Softside Bigger Carry-on
BUY
$245.00
Away
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted