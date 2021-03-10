Floyd

The Sofa

$1695.00

Buy Now Review It

At Floyd

Three-Seater Birch Sofa A sofa that goes with anywhere, and fits through any doorway. Simple, clean lines that look great from any angle meet comfy cushions upholstered in durable, stain-resistant fabric (in colors you actually like). Powder coated steel legs and a sleek birch frame make for a sturdy base, while a hidden padded panel adds extra comfort and eliminates cushion slippage. Built to assemble and disassemble with ease.