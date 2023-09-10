Millie Gooch

The Sober Girl Society Handbook

Part memoir, part survival guide, this empowering self-help book is The Unexpected Joy of Being Sober for the Gen Z generation. *Voted an Independent best self-care book for 2021* Have you ever woken up feeling anxious after a night of drinking? Do you cringe with embarrassment when reminded of your wild antics at girls' night? Are blackouts increasingly becoming a problem? Whichever way you look at it, it's hard to avoid how alcohol really makes some of us feel: terrible. Whether you're simply sober-curious or determined to make a more permanent change, this book shows not only why you should but also how you can, in a way that will change your life forever. Offering tips and advice on how to stay sober in a world that revolves around drinking, this handbook will empower you to transform your relationship with alcohol so you can lead your most fulfilling life. It's time to join the Sober Girl Society: 'I LOVE this book already, just received today and I can't put it down!' 'I recommend this to anyone; whether they want to stop drinking permanently, or even would just like to cut down on their drinking.' 'I love how relatable and non-preachy this book is.' 'Approaches what can be a tricky and confusing subject for many with humour and wit.' 'Perfect for those reconsidering their relationship with alcohol. Brilliant book.' About the Author Millie Gooch is the founder of the Sober Girl Society and is one of the voices leading the sobriety movement for young professionals in the UK. As a journalist, she has written for a range of publications, and her campaigning work has been featured everywhere from ELLE and Stylist to the BBC and Evening Standard.