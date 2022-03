Everlane

The Smock Maxi Dress

$148.00 $96.00

Buy Now Review It

At Everlane

Made of 100% triacetate with a subtle sheen, the Smock Maxi Dress has a comfortable, breathable feel with an effortlessly polished look. It features a form-fitting smocked top, bra-friendly straps, hidden side pockets, and a tiered midi bottom. Wear a turtleneck underneath to warm it up for winter.