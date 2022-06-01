The Somerset Collection by Anthropologie

The Sleeveless Somerset Mini Dress: Poplin Edition

Style No. 4130647160128; Color Code: 089 Discover the Somerset: Our bestselling, best-reviewed dress, ever, now in a crisp, sunshine-ready poplin. Remember the sisterhood of the traveling pants? The Somerset is for grown-ups, but it has that magic. Insanely flattering, on everyone. Extremely versatile, for every style. The perfect outfit, for everything. If you’re shopping for your first, we should warn you: You won’t stop at one. You’ll start a collection. Cotton; viscose lining Side pockets Pullover styling Machine wash Imported Dimensions Standard falls 34" from shoulder Petite falls 32.25" from shoulder Plus falls 36" from shoulder