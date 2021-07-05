Cult Beauty

Worth over £95/€115 but yours for just £35/€40 - that's a saving of over 60% - The Skindie Edit is a seven-piece edit that celebrates independent skin care brands via under-the-radar formulas that trigger unshakeable fandom. Inside this stellar, money-saving Skindie Edit you'll find five full sizes alongside two sized-to-try must-haves that make up an impressive 7-piece routine. Want to know the details? Housed in a can't-throw-this-away, gift box we've wrapped up *takes deep breath* a full size Gallinée Face Vinegar (200ml), full size Keys Soulcare Comforting Balm (7.5g), full size Heritage Store Rosewater (237ml), full size Sweet Chef Turmeric + Vitamin C Booster Eye Cream (15ml), full size Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask (20g), deluxe Ultra Violette Supreme Screen SPF50+ (15ml) and deluxe Youth To The People Superberry Hydrate + Glow Dream Mask (15ml). Psst - this (quite frankly incredible!) Skindie Edit won't hang around long - we'll race you to the checkout!