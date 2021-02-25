Everlane

The Silky Cotton Silky Lantern Top

$58.00 $28.97

About This Item Details The Silky Cotton Lantern Top combines put-together polish with lived-in comfort. Made from high-twist, 100% cotton yarn in a traditional twill weave, this drapey button-down has a silky-soft feel you usually get from decades of wear—in a modern silhouette that features a flattering V neckline, blouson sleeves, and a button-front. Next-level softness meets effortless style. - V-neck - Blouson sleeves - Front button closure - Solid color - Relaxed fit - Approx. 25.5" length - Imported Item cannot be shipped to Canada. Fiber Content 100% cotton Care Machine wash cold. Tumble dry low.