Summersalt

The Sidestroke

$95.00

Buy Now Review It

At Summersalt

The Details One of our best-selling swimsuits with superior compression, The Sidestroke, won top honors from the stylish minds at Elle Magazine for the #1 most wildly-flattering one-shoulder style. Or shop The Long Torso Sidestroke! Expedited shipping does not apply for this suit. The Fit Boob Support: Full support without cups or padding—great for any boob size Butt Coverage: C Coverage: Our fullest coverage Compression: Diagonal seaming and our signature fabric keeps everything in place Composition: 78% recycled polyamide, 22% elastane Fit tip: Swimwear should fit snug when dry