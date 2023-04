Augustinus Bader

The Serum

$390.00

Buy Now Review It

At Augustinus Bader

The Serum 93% agree fine lines and wrinkles appear reduced. 97% agree skin texture has improved. 90% agree brown spots and age spots appear reduced. ALL RESULTS FOR THIS PRODUCT The Serum 91% agree skin looks like it is regenerating faster than ever after use. 97% agree The Serum feels fast-absorbing and light once applied. 99% agree skin looks less red and inflamed. ALL RESULTS FOR THIS PRODUCT The Serum 92% agree skin looks smoother and more even. 96% agree skin looks lifted and tighter. 98% agree skin feels plump and firmer. ALL RESULTS FOR THIS PRODUCT The Serum 100% agree sensitized skin feels instantly soothed and calmed. 99% agree skin barrier function feels like it has improved. 98% agree skin no longer appears dry or drab. ALL RESULTS FOR THIS PRODUCT