Ceremonia

The Scalp Power-duo

£32.00

Buy Now Review It

At Net-A-Porter

Ceremonia's 'The Scalp Power-Duo' includes the popular and award-winning 'Aceite de Moska Heritage Scalp Remedy Oil' and bestselling 'Scalp Massager' to distribute product and gently exfoliate the scalp. The lightweight, non-greasy formula is infused with conditioning Aloe Vera, antioxidant-rich Babassu Oil, anti-inflammatory Castor Oil and protective Acai Oil to enhance growth and shine. - Suitable for all hair types - Free from silicones, parabens, sulfates, phthalates and artificial colorants - Vegan - Cruelty free certified by The Leaping Bunny Association