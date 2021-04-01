Smart Glamour

The Rose Lee Triangle Bralette

$40.00

Buy Now Review It

At Smart Glamour

Finally – ethically made, comfortable bralettes for ALL bodies! The Rose Lee Triangle Bralette is stretchy, soft mesh – and is sized by Sm, M, Lg, etc – no cup sizes needed. The straps are adjustable, and band is supported by stretch elastic. The cups are also reinforced by elastic trim. Be sure to check out all the drop down options and choose one from each to see the main photo update accordingly. Please note these bralettes are mesh and completely sheer – we have airbrushed our models nipples for silly male based social media rules.