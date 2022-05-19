Augustinus Bader

The Rich Cream

Originally released in 2018, The Rich Cream quickly racked up awards for its unprecedented efficacy. For the 2021 upgrade, Professor Bader and his team of researchers and scientists returned to the lab, pushing the limits of their own work to create this next-gen cream. This cutting-edge formula continues to be powered by the brand's patented TFC8® technology, which triggers your existing stem cells to repair and renew your skin. This revolutionary complex uses natural amino acids, high-grade vitamins, and synthesized molecules to visibly reduce signs of aging and environmental damage while providing deep hydration, softening the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, evening out the skin’s texture, and protecting the complexion from oxidative stress. Plus, this new-and-improved cream is vegan-friendly.