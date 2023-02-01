Everlane

The Ribbed Midi Dress

$168.00

Buy Now Review It

At Everlane

Put-together polish with a relaxed mood. Slip into pure comfort with an elevated edge with The Ribbed Midi Dress. Its scoop neck and fitted bodice with flattering stitch chest detail keeps it contoured up top, while a little more volume in the midi-length skirt adds to its relaxed silhouette. Made with 65% viscose and 35% recycled nylon for just enough stretch, it’s finished in a refined ribbed texture. Perfect for layering, add a blazer or wear over a tee for all-season style. The viscose in this garment comes from an FSC-certified supplier who has been audited and assessed as being at low risk, or has taken substantive action to eliminate known risk of sourcing rayon and viscose from ancient and endangered forests by CanopyStyle.