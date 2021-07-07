Ansea

The Reversible Sporty Top

$125.00

Super-stretchy Grosgrain shoulder straps keep the Reversible Sporty Top secure and comfortable enough to take a beating in the water and provide ample support for a morning beach run. Did we mention this bikini top is reversible? It truly does it all. • 78% recycled polyester, 22% elastic • Econyl® Regenerated Nylon • Do not bleach, hand wash with cold water, lay flat to dry • Made in New York City • Lana is 5’10.5” with 34” bust, 25" waist, 35" hips wearing a size Small Best enjoyed close to water. Fit True to size Free Shipping and Returns We believe the best way to find the things you love is in the comfort of your home — no stark fluorescent lights or fitting-room mirrors. Take your time, find your new favorites. If you don't love them, send them back. Sale items eligible for size exchange only.