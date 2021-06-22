Everlane

The Renew Poncho

$98.00 $58.00

You can’t avoid the rain—but you can look good in it. Water-resistant and lightweight, the ReNew Poncho features a spacious hood, an elevated zip neckline, handy front pockets, and a boxy fit throughout. Plus, it's made from 100% recycled materials derived from plastic water bottles (26 per poncho, to be exact).* Trust us: You’ll be hoping for a rainy day. *Only the zippers and trim aren’t. Those can’t currently be sourced in recycled materials. We’ve eliminated 90% of the virgin plastic from our supply chain. Learn about what we’ve done—and the challenges ahead—on our No New Plastic page.