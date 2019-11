Everlane

The Re:down Puffy Puff

$168.00

So warm, yet so light. Complete with an insulated hood, windproof cuffs, and button-tab pockets, as well as contrasting black trim and a shiny finish, the Re:Down® Puffy Puff is lightweight but still doubles down on warmth. The Re:Down® fill is made from recycled down comforters and pillows, and the soft outer shell is made of 100% recycled fabric with fluorine-free water-repellency. Shop ReDown.