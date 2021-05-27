Finisterre

The Rainbird Waterproof

£110.00

The Rainbird Waterproof Fully waterproof, The Rainbird is lightweight, versatile and recycled (GRS certified) throughout, taking care of both you and the planet. As at home on the shoreline as it is in the city. Waterproofing Featuring a 10,000 HH rating and fully taped seams, the FC-Free waterproofing gives you premium performance in moderate to heavy rain. Warmth A lightweight, packable shell layer, The Rainbird is designed to fit over our bestselling insulated Nimbus jacket. Breathability With a 10,000g breathability rating you stay dry, not sweaty. The Rainbird’s microporous inner film wicks moisture away the harder you work.