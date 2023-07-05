Harcourt Children's Books

The Princess Bride By S. Morgenstern

$21.75

Buy Now Review It

At Booktopia

Once upon a time came a story so full of high adventure and true love that it became an instant classic and won the hearts of millions. Now in hardcover, this special edition of The Princess Bride is a true keepsake for devoted fans as well as those lucky enough to discover it for the first time. What reader can forget or resist such colorful characters as: Westley... handsome farm boy who risks death and much, much worse for the woman he loves; Inigo... the Spanish swordsman who lives only to avenge his father's death; Fezzik... the Turk, the gentlest giant ever to have uprooted a tree with his bare hands; Vizzini... the evil Sicilian, with a mind so keen he's foiled by his own perfect logic; Prince Humperdinck... the eviler ruler of Guilder, who has an equally insatiable thirst for war and the beauteous Buttercup; Count Rugen... the evilest man of all, who thrives on the excruciating pain of others; Miracle Max... the King's ex-Miracle Man, who can raise the dead (kind of); The Dread Pirate Roberts... supreme looter and plunderer of the high seas; and, of course, Buttercup... the princess bride, the most perfect, beautiful woman in the history of the world. S. Morgenstern's timeless tale—discovered and wonderfully abridged by William Goldman—pits country against country, good against evil, love against hate. From the Cliffs of Insanity through the Fire Swamp and down into the Zoo of Death, this incredible journey and brilliant tale is peppered with strange beasties monstrous and gentle, and memorable surprises both terrible and sublime. With over one million copies in print, S. Morgenstern's classic fantasy, in the abridged "good parts" version by William Goldman, is a readers' favorite. About the Author William Goldman has been writing books and movies for more than forty years. He has won two Academy Awards (for Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid and All the President's Men), and three Lifetime Achievement Awards in screenwriting. Industry Reviews PRAISE FOR THE PRINCESS BRIDE "[Goldman's] swashbuckling fable is nutball funny . . . A 'classic' medieval melodrama that sounds like all the Saturday serials you ever saw feverishly reworked by the Marx Brothers." --Newsweek "One of the funniest, most original, and deeply moving novels I have read in a long time." --Los Angeles Times --