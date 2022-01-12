Smile Makers

The Poet

If you’re looking for pleasure, then try out this treasure! Smile Makers The Poet is a clitoral stimulator, designed to be an oral sex imitator. The Poet mimics a set of lips, pulsating and stimulating to send you over the tip. With 3 interchangeable mouths and touch sensors on the sides, personalise your experience and let The Poet blow your mind. How does Smile Makers The Poet actually work? The Poet uses advanced air pulsation technology to provide stimulation to the clitoris. To put it simply, The Poet disperses waves of air through the tip of the device that’s designed to deliver a ‘sucking’ sensation to the clitoris - mimicking the feeling of oral sex. What makes Smile Makers The Poet special? 1 sensor squeeze and 5 pulsation modes Uses air pulsation technology Designed with squeeze sensors on the sides for ease of adjustment Contains 3 interchangeable mouths for a personalised experience Very quiet Made of 100% body-safe silicone 100% waterproof Can be used externally What are the other features of Smile Makers The Poet? Body safe, Vegan and Cruelty free Phthalate-free Rechargeable battery Size: 5.6cm x 5.8cm x 9cm