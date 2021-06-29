Madewell

The Plus Momjean In Harman Wash: Raw-hem Edition

Product Details Hide Freshly updated (cuz we heard you like a little less "mom" in your Momjeans), this superhigh-rise pair has vintage-y tapered legs. Made of denim that combines the holds-you-in structure of real-deal rigid with a touch of flattering stretch, they'll be so day-one comfortable you won't even unbutton at the dinner table (but, trust us, you'll look *chef's kiss*). 13 1/4" high rise, fitted through the hip and thigh, 15" tapered leg opening, 27" inseam. 96% cotton/3% elastane/1% spandex comfort stretch denim. Magic Pockets; raw hems. Machine wash. Import. Madewell.com only. MD922