Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Tops
Pleasing
The Pleasing Ribbed Tank
$95.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Pleasing
Need a few alternatives?
Skims
Soft Lounge Scoop Neck Tank
BUY
$40.00
Skims
Pleasing
The Pleasing Ribbed Tank
BUY
$95.00
Pleasing
Pilcro
Varsity Polo Tank
BUY
$58.00
Anthropologie
Zara
Fine Knit Top With Metallic Thread
BUY
$29.90
Zara
More from Pleasing
Pleasing
The Pleasing Ribbed Tank
BUY
$95.00
Pleasing
Pleasing
The Pleasing Ribbed Tank
BUY
£65.00
Pleasing
Pleasing
The Pleasing Ribbed Boxer Brief In Blue
BUY
£45.00
Pleasing
Pleasing
Closeness Eau De Parfum
BUY
$135.00
Pleasing
More from Tops
Abercrombie and Fitch
Oversized Poplin Shirt
BUY
$60.00
Abercrombie and Fitch
Abercrombie and Fitch
Asymmetrical Draped Mockneck Top
BUY
$50.00
Abercrombie and Fitch
Abercrombie and Fitch
Off-the-shoulder Ruched Top
BUY
$30.00
$40.00
Abercrombie and Fitch
Abercrombie and Fitch
Rib Crew Button-up Top
BUY
$35.00
Abercrombie and Fitch
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted