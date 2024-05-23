Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Jewelry
Necklaces
RIMOR JEWELRY
The Pink Bow Pearl Choker
$135.00
$75.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Urban Outfitters
Need a few alternatives?
petit moments
Rosette Tie Necklace
BUY
$24.00
$25.00
Revolve
Catbird
Blush Princess Buttercup Choker
BUY
$428.00
Catbird
Lele Sadoughi
Dusty Rose Silk Rosette Ribbon Choker
BUY
$49.96
$66.87
Lele Sadoughi
Olivia & Pearl
Keshi Choker Necklace Pearlescent
BUY
£275.00
Olivia & Pearl
More from Necklaces
mjmossdesigns
Brass Triangle Bolo Tie
BUY
£47.31
Etsy
petit moments
Rosette Tie Necklace
BUY
$24.00
$25.00
Revolve
Catbird
Blush Princess Buttercup Choker
BUY
$428.00
Catbird
Sandy Liang
Pearl Necklace
BUY
$95.00
Heaven by Marc Jacobs
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted