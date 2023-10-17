Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Outerwear
Ann Taylor
The Petite One-button Blazer In Double Knit
$189.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Ann Taylor
Need a few alternatives?
Norma Kamali
Single-breasted Faux-leather Blazer
BUY
$275.00
Matches Fashion
The Frankie Shop
Bea Blazer
BUY
$345.00
The Frankie Shop
COS
Rounded Wool Blazer
BUY
$285.00
COS
Next
Brown Tailored Single Breasted Blazer
BUY
$106.00
Next
More from Ann Taylor
Ann Taylor
The Petite One-button Blazer In Double Knit
BUY
$189.00
Ann Taylor
Ann Taylor
Polo Sweater Midi Dress
BUY
$149.00
Ann Taylor
Ann Taylor
Tiger Print Puff Sleeve Sweater Shift Dress
BUY
$31.80
$139.00
Ann Taylor
Ann Taylor
Jodie Leather Mule Pumps
BUY
C$188.64
Ann Taylor
More from Outerwear
Barbour
Marsett Quilted Jacket
BUY
£239.00
Barbour
ASOS DESIGN Petite
Oversized Wax Jacket In Black
BUY
£55.00
ASOS
Barbour
Marie Showerproof Trench Coat
BUY
£249.00
Barbour
Norma Kamali
Single-breasted Faux-leather Blazer
BUY
$275.00
Matches Fashion
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted