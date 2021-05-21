Everlane

The Perform Bike Short

$40.00

Do what you want—in a bike short that does it all. Made of premium performance fabric from a renowned Italian mill, the Perform Bike Short features an extra-high waist, minimal seams, an interior pocket, and lightweight compression with technical sweat-wicking properties. Plus, it’s comprised of 58% recycled nylon. We’ve eliminated 90% of the virgin plastic from our supply chain. Learn about what we’ve done—and the challenges ahead—on our No New Plastic page. Looking for more Perform items? Browse the collection and make it a set.