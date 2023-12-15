Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Skin Care
The Ordinary
The Ordinary Resveratrol 3% + Ferulic Acid 3%
$10.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Sephora
Need a few alternatives?
The Inkey List
The Inkey List Bakuchiol Moisturizer
BUY
$12.99
Sephora
Caudalie
Caudalie Resveratrol Lift Instant Firming Retinol Serum
BUY
$84.00
Sephora
The Ordinary
The Ordinary Resveratrol 3% + Ferulic Acid 3%
BUY
$10.00
Sephora
Versed
Versed Guards Up Daily Mineral Sunscreen Broad Spectrum
BUY
$21.99
Versed
More from The Ordinary
The Ordinary
Glucoside Foaming Cleanser
BUY
£11.10
LookFantastic
The Ordinary
The Ordinary Multi-peptide Lash And Brow Serum
BUY
$14.50
Sephora
The Ordinary
Multi-peptide Lash And Brow Serum
BUY
£12.40
LookFantastic
The Ordinary
Granactive Retinoid 2% In Emulsion
BUY
£10.70
Cult Beauty
More from Skin Care
The Inkey List
The Inkey List Bakuchiol Moisturizer
BUY
$12.99
Sephora
Caudalie
Caudalie Resveratrol Lift Instant Firming Retinol Serum
BUY
$84.00
Sephora
The Ordinary
The Ordinary Resveratrol 3% + Ferulic Acid 3%
BUY
$10.00
Sephora
Versed
Versed Guards Up Daily Mineral Sunscreen Broad Spectrum
BUY
$21.99
Versed
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted