The North Face

Thermoball Lace Up Waterproof

$134.95

Made in USA or Imported Rubber sole BUILT FOR COLD. The lightweight, waterproof Women's ThermoBall Lace Up Waterproof are secure-fitting winter boots with durable recycled ripstop uppers and toasty ThermoBall Eco insulation. WATERPROOF DURABILITY. Built with a water-repellent, recycled ripstop upper, and integrated DryVent construction with an additional water-repellent finish, you'll comfortably hike, splash and explore through the winter cold while remaining dry. RECYCLED INSULATION. Take on the cold with Lightweight Thermoball Eco insulation. Our patented design ensures warmth retention even when wet, so gear up knowing you'll stay warm and comfortable even after a whole day of exploration. OUTDOOR VERSATILITY. Never Stop Exploring with thoughtful features that help you go further — a comfortable OrthoLite footbed provides support and impact mitigation, while a TNF branded heel pull-loop allows for an easy-on when you're in a rush. SUPERIOR TRACTION. Explore confidently in any condition thanks to a highly durable rubber outsole. From peak to peak, you'll love the ability to stay grounded and maintain traction on your adventures.