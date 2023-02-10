The North Face

School Jester Laptop Backpack

$68.95 $48.00

Buy Now Review It

100% Polyester Made in the USA or Imported Polyester lining Zipper closure JESTER CLASSIC. Our classic Jester pack received a modern update: now with a padded laptop sleeve, simplified organization, and can stand up completely unsupported. Oh, and it also has a sought-after endorsement from the American Chiropractic Association. FLEXVENT TECHNOLOGY. The FlexVent suspension system features a flexible yoke built from custom injection-molded and flexible shoulder straps, a padded mesh back panel and a breathable lumbar panel for comfortable, ventilated support. TOTAL ORGANIZATION. A front compartment simplifies organization while maintaining storage essentials with secure-zip pockets, a tablet sleeve and a key fob. On the outside, it has two water bottle pockets and a front bungee system for additional storage.