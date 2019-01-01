Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Books
Assouline
The Missoni Family Hardcover Cookbook
$50.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Moda Operandi
Featured in 1 story
26 Unexpected Gifts Guaranteed To Impress
by
Ray Lowe
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Libby VanderPloeg
Going Places 2018 Calendar
$26.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
DETAILS
MoMA Store
Yayoi Kusama: From Here To Infinity
$19.95
from
MoMA Store
BUY
DETAILS
LUXE City Guides
South East Asia Gift Box
$50.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
DETAILS
Chronicle Books
Legendary Ladies: 50 Goddesses To Empower You
$19.95
from
Barnes & Noble
BUY
More from Assouline
DETAILS
Assouline
Mother & Child
$85.00
from
Barneys New York
BUY
DETAILS
Assouline
Ibiza Bohemia Hardcover Book
£60.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
DETAILS
Assouline
Dior: Memoire Book
$75.00
from
Farfetch
BUY
DETAILS
Assouline
Chic Stays
$85.00
from
Assouline
BUY
More from Books
DETAILS
Rebecca Atwood
Living With Color (hardcover)
$35.00
from
Target
BUY
DETAILS
Annabel Gat
The Astrology Of Love & Sex
$15.80
from
Amazon
BUY
DETAILS
Taschen
Helmut Newton: Sumo, Revised By June Newton
£100.00
from
Opumo
BUY
DETAILS
ban.do
Classic 12-month Annual Planner
$20.00
from
ban.do
BUY
More from Shopping
Shopping
Tote Your Computer In Style With One Of These Sleek Laptop Bags
These days, our laptops and phones rattle around in our bags like a set of loose keys. The reverence we once had for our pricey electronics seems to be
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
The Best Under-$150 Buys Of The Month
With every new season comes a new crop of eye candy to shop for. But navigating the new arrivals section can feel daunting: With the overload of emerging
by
Eliza Huber
Shopping
19 White Pieces To Wear After Labor Day, Because Nobody Tells Us ...
We all know that fashion “rules” are the most fun when they’re broken, and the supposed forbidden-ness of wearing white after Labor Day might be one
by
Emily Ruane
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted