COS ATELIER

The Minimal Shirt Dress

$190.00

Buy Now Review It

At COS

This piece is part of the COS ATELIER collection, a limited capsule founded on the principles of luxury and exceptional design. CUT The ATELIER shirt dress will go the distance in your wardrobe, since it's impeccably made and truly seasonless. It's expertly tailored in an oversized silhouette and has an extended pointed collar and rounded cuffs. The styling possibilities are endless – wear it alone as a dress, layered over pants or tucked into skirts. CLOTH​ We tested countless fabrics before selecting the premium cotton and silk blend, which is supremely soft and has a fluid drape. It's rendered in a classic optic-white hue that complements the tonal mother-of-pearl buttons. CRAFT​ We embraced traditional tailoring principles to ensure the utmost quality and longevity – note the hand-sewn bar tacks on the cuffs, lightly reinforced fabric and the signature grosgrain hanger loop at the yoke. 82% Cotton, 18% Silk / Dry clean Back length of size 6 is 37.20" / Model wears a size 6