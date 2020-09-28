Summersalt

The Midi Sports Bra

$55.00

Buy Now Review It

At Summersalt

Move with ease and comfort in this soft, moisture-wicking sports bra, which features a convenient back pocket that can hold your phone or credit cards. Built with materials made from recycled plastic bottles, this bra is supportive, stylish, and sustainable. Talk about a win-win-win. COMPOSITION: 80% Recycled Polyester, 20% Elastane SUSTAINABLE: Our recycled polyester is made from recycled plastic bottles and is certified using the Global Recycled Standard. Each sports bra is made up of 8 plastic (16.9 oz.) water bottles. MOISTURE-WICKING: Fabric features CoolCore fibers made to distribute moisture quickly, keeping you dry. SUPER SOFT: Brushed finish fabric makes this sports bra buttery soft. BACK POCKET: Leave your purse at home! A back exterior pocket allows for easy, secure access to your phone, ID, or credit cards. SUN PROTECTION: UPF50+ fabric. EASY CARE: Machine wash cold, lay flat to dry.