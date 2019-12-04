Drunk Elephant

The Midi Committee Kit

$48.00

What it is: A drawer full of bestselling products in travel sizes for youthful and healthy-looking skin. Skin Type: Normal, Dry, Combination, and Oily Skincare Concerns: Fine Lines and Wrinkles, Dryness, and Dullness and Uneven Texture What Else You Need to Know: A-Passioni™ Retinol Cream, B-Hydra™ Serum, Protini™ Moisturizer, and Slaai™ Cleansing Balm are perfect for both morning or nighttime skincare routines. Drunk Elephant Difference: Drunk Elephant is clean, but in their opinion, “clean” is not enough when it comes to caring for skin. They make “Clean Compatible”skincare. Drunk Elephant is committed to using only ingredients that either directly benefit the skin’s health or support the integrity and effectiveness of their formulations. They never take into account an ingredient’s synthetic or natural status, but instead choose based on biocompatibility. You won’t find what they call the “Suspicious 6” in their products (essential oils, drying alcohols, silicones, chemical sunscreens, fragrances/dyes, and SLS) making them, in their opinion, appropriate for all skin. They believe that these six ubiquitous ingredients are at the root of almost every skin issue we see and when entirely removed from one’s routine (“a clean break”), skin can reset and return to a healthy, balanced state. It is equally, if not more, important what we leave out of the products as what we put in. The ingredient-elimination diet inspired the #barewithus Instagram movement, a collection of bare-faced selfies chronicling the Drunk Elephant journeys of people who have found success using the line and renewed confidence in their own skin. When formulating the products, they focus on biocompatibility, pH levels, and safety, always making sure that the active ingredients are at efficacious levels and remain respectful and always supportive of skin’s acid mantle.