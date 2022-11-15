Madewell

The Mid-rise Perfect Vintage Jeans In Clean Black Wash

$128.00 $76.80

The cut: we reworked our best-selling tapered momjeans with a 9 1/2" mid rise for a laid-back vibe (they're great for everyone, but an absolute must if you've got a shorter torso). The fabric: vintage-y structured denim with a touch of stretch for a broken-in feel. 9 1/2" mid rise, fitted through hip and thigh, 13" tapered leg opening, 28" inseam. 99% cotton/1% spandex Heritage Stretch denim. Do Well: by buying cotton products from Madewell, you're supporting our investment in Better Cotton's mission to help cotton communities survive and thrive while protecting and restoring the environment. This product is sourced through a system of mass balance and therefore may not contain Better Cotton. Machine wash. Import. Select stores. NH629