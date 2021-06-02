Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Kitchen
Anyday
The Medium Deep Dish
$30.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Anyday
For comforting solo meals with more for lunch the next day or elevated date night dinners, no reservations required.
Need a few alternatives?
Everdure
Cube Portable Charcoal Grill
BUY
$199.95
Amazon
Ninja
5-in-1 Indoor Grill With 4-quart Air Fryer
BUY
$239.99
Bed Bath & Beyond
PantherGrill
19" Kettle Charcoal Grill
BUY
$43.99
Wayfair
Cuisinart
Portable Charcoal Grill, 14-inch
BUY
$20.99
$39.99
Amazon
More from Anyday
Anyday
The Medium Shallow Dish
BUY
$30.00
Anyday
Anyday
The Large Shallow Dish
BUY
$40.00
Anyday
Anyday
The Medium Deep Dish
BUY
$30.00
Anyday
Anyday
The Large Deep Dish
BUY
$40.00
Anyday
More from Kitchen
Everdure
Cube Portable Charcoal Grill
BUY
$199.95
Amazon
Ninja
5-in-1 Indoor Grill With 4-quart Air Fryer
BUY
$239.99
Bed Bath & Beyond
PantherGrill
19" Kettle Charcoal Grill
BUY
$43.99
Wayfair
Cuisinart
Portable Charcoal Grill, 14-inch
BUY
$20.99
$39.99
Amazon
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted