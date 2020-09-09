Away

The Medium: Aluminum Edition

$575.00 $287.00

At Away

Durable aluminum hard shell Leather details, including a leather luggage tag Dual TSA-approved combination locks for extra safety 360° spinner wheels that ensure a smooth ride Slow-release handles for easy carrying Interior compression system and clip-in pocketed panel to help pack more in Hidden laundry bag to keep dirty clothing separate Exterior measurements 26” x 18.5” x 11” Interior measurements 23.2” x 17” Weight 13.3 lbs Capacity 64.6L Measurements include wheels.