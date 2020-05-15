Carbon38

The Mask Kit

$29.00

Your daily routine is a little different these days so we set out to design a mask from top-tier technology that’s comfortable and most importantly, helps you stay safe. Carbon38 masks are offered as a set of two with a small laundry bag for easy machine-washing. A multi-layered filtration system and a fast-drying antibacterial fabric ensure you stay cool (and safe!) during your next outing. An adjustable nosepiece and toggles at the straps deliver a secure fit but if you're between sizes, we suggest sizing up. P.S. We're excited to announce that all profits from our mask kits will be donated to our charity partner, Frontline Foods.