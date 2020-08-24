HATCH

The Margaux Dress

$258.00 $180.60

Buy Now Review It

At HATCH

The Margaux Dress is a sweet springtime style that comes in a lightweight 100% cotton textured gauze. It self-ties at the shoulder for nursing-friendly ease with a smocked bodice that flows into an easy dress silhouette, allowing for maximum expansion when you hit that 40 week mark. Its natural fibers and gingham print are super airy, making it the perfect piece for those hot summer days.