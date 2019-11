The Mane Choice

Heavenly Halo Herbal Hair Tonic & Soy Milk Deep Hydration Softening Milk

$12.99

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Daily softening milk helps to simplify the styling process. Helps to improve texture & manageability. Minimizes shedding & helps to reduce breakage. Directions: Apply to freshly cleansed hair for maximum hydration, nourishment, and manageability. Can also be used daily to moisturize and refresh styles.