Products from
Shop
Shoes
Boots
Stuart Weitzman
The Lowland Boot
$798.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Stuart Weitzman
The iconic SW thigh-high silhouette, reinterpreted on a flat sole. These over-the-knee boots feature our signature tie back detail for a flawless fit and pair perfectly with everything from dark denim to printed dresses.
Featured in 1 story
Stuart Weitzman Offers Extended-Sizing Boots
by
Channing Hargrove
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Dolce Vita
Jimmy Otk Boots
$150.00
from
Dolce Vita
BUY
DETAILS
Zara
Buckled Flat Leather Boot
$119.00
from
Zara
BUY
DETAILS
SOREL
Shearling Mountain Boots
$239.00
from
Farfetch
BUY
Ugg
Kristin Wedge
$160.00
from
Ugg
BUY
More from Stuart Weitzman
DETAILS
Stuart Weitzman
Mira Mules
$455.00
$204.75
from
Shopbop
BUY
DETAILS
Stuart Weitzman
Darla Over The Knee Boot
$795.00
$499.90
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Stuart Weitzman
Sw-612 Sneaker
$398.00
$199.00
from
Amazon
BUY
DETAILS
Stuart Weitzman
Nudistsong Heel
$398.00
from
CoEdition
BUY
More from Boots
DETAILS
Universal Thread
Indie Heeled Booties
$34.99
from
Target.com
BUY
DETAILS
ASOS DESIGN
Aviate Leather Biker Boots
$127.00
from
ASOS
BUY
DETAILS
Converse
Chuck Taylor All Star Wild Print High-top Sneaker
C$60.00
C$34.97
from
Nordstrom Rack
BUY
DETAILS
No7
Laboratories Resurfacing Skin Paste Mask
C$28.00
from
Shoppers Drug Mart
BUY
More from Designers
Fashion
Kara Ross Is No Longer On The CFDA Board — & Tom Ford Announces N...
The Council of Fashion Designers of America is slowly making changes following the appointment of Tom Ford as chairman, and this week marks another step
by
Channing Hargrove
Fashion
Stockholm Fashion Week May Be Cancelled, But These Swedish Brands...
It's been over a month since the Swedish Fashion Council temporarily called it quits on Stockholm Fashion Week (SFW), noting the lack of sustainability as
by
Eliza Huber
Fashion
The CFDA Is Championing Diversity After The Drama Surrounding Kar...
As New York Fashion Week gears up for its spring 2020 offering, the Council of Fashion Designers of America is calling for designers to cast diverse
by
Channing Hargrove
