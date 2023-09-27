Everlane

The Low-rise Shortie Jean

$118.00 $59.00

At Everlane

Get the denim straight low. Low rise. Low stretch. Straight leg. Get the authentic look and feel of classic denim with this essential style. Designed to hit at the ankles, it’s the perfect choice for showing off fun socks or your favorite boots. Model Model is 5′7″, wearing a size 24 Fit Low-rise with a straight leg. Rise: 9 1/4". Leg opening: 15 1/2" (size 28). Inseam: 26 1/2" Zipper fly Questions about fit? Contact Us