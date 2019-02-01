Kylie Cosmetics

The Love Set

$42.00

At Kylie Cosmetics

The Love Set Contains:Wish You Were Here is a pinky nude with yellow undertonesYou Are A Gem is a burnt roseSweet is a sheer light pink with gold shimmer|||The Love SetContains:1x Wish You Were Here Matte Liquid Lipstick (0.11 oz./ 3.25 g)1x You Are A Gem Ultra-long wearing Lip Liner (net wt. 0.03 oz/ 1.0g)1x Sweet High Gloss (0.11 oz./ 3.0 g)Wish You Were Here Matte Liquid Lipstick has high-intensity pigment for an instant bold matte lip. The extremely long-wearing lipstick contains moisturizing ingredients for a comfortable, emollient and silky feel that does not dry your lips out. You Are A Gem is an ultra-long wearing lip liner with a creamy texture that glides across the lips for a very easy and comfortable application. The Lip Liner sharpens easily in most standard sized sharpeners - just make sure your sharpener is not dull! Our lip linerscan be worn alone or layered with your favoriteKylie CosmeticsMatte Liquid Lipstick or Gloss. Sweet High Gloss is an ultra-glossy, luminous gloss that glides on the lips smoothly and evenly with added shea butter leaving behind a radiant and moisturizing shine. Wear alone, with your favorite Lip Liner or layer on top of your favorite Matte Liquid Lipstick. Built to Last Me Matte Liquid Lipstick has high-intensity pigment for an instant bold matte lip. The extremely long-wearing lipstick contains moisturizing ingredients for a comfortable, emollient and silky feel that does not dry your lips out.