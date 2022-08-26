Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Jewelry
Necklaces
Mateo
The Little Things Pearl & Diamond Necklace
$390.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Mateo New York
Need a few alternatives?
Ettika
Cz Choker
BUY
$80.00
Revolve
Stone and Strand
Linked Up 14-karat Gold Diamond Necklace
BUY
$495.00
Net-A-Porter
Lane Woods Jewelry
Love Heart Shaped Moissanite Necklace
BUY
$117.99
Lane Woods Jewelry
AMINA MUADDI
Johana Shell-link Choker Necklace
BUY
$780.00
MatchesFashion
More from Mateo
Mateo
Point Of Focus 14-karat Gold, Topaz And Diamond Ring
BUY
$1375.00
Net-A-Porter
Mateo
14kt Gold Blue Topaz Point Of Focus Ring
BUY
$1375.00
Mateo New York
Mateo
14-karat Gold, Amethyst And Diamond Ring
BUY
$1125.00
Net-A-Porter
Mateo
14k Emerald Cut Morganite Ring
BUY
$550.00
Shopbop
More from Necklaces
Ettika
Cz Choker
BUY
$80.00
Revolve
Stone and Strand
Linked Up 14-karat Gold Diamond Necklace
BUY
$495.00
Net-A-Porter
Lane Woods Jewelry
Love Heart Shaped Moissanite Necklace
BUY
$117.99
Lane Woods Jewelry
AMINA MUADDI
Johana Shell-link Choker Necklace
BUY
$780.00
MatchesFashion
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted