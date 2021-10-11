Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Skin Care
Sara Happ
The Lip Slip
£27.95
Buy Now
Review It
At Selfridges
The Lip Slip
Need a few alternatives?
Aveeno
Face Calm And Restore Nourishing Oat Cleanser
BUY
£5.33
£7.99
Boots
Faace
Dull Faace Cleanser
BUY
$47.52
Cult Beauty
iS Clinical
Brightening Serum
BUY
$184.00
Cosmetics Now
Florence by Mills
Low Key Calming Peel Off Face Mask
BUY
£22.00
Beauty Bay
More from Sara Happ
Sara Happ
The Lip Slip® Balm
BUY
$28.00
Amazon
Sara Happ
Plump & Prime
BUY
$28.00
Ulta Beauty
Sara Happ
Sara Happ The Lip Scrub
BUY
$24.00
Nordstrom
Sara Happ
The Lip Scrub
BUY
$24.00
Ulta Beauty
More from Skin Care
Aveeno
Face Calm And Restore Nourishing Oat Cleanser
BUY
£5.33
£7.99
Boots
Faace
Dull Faace Cleanser
BUY
$47.52
Cult Beauty
iS Clinical
Brightening Serum
BUY
$184.00
Cosmetics Now
Florence by Mills
Low Key Calming Peel Off Face Mask
BUY
£22.00
Beauty Bay
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted