Search
Products fromShopClothingDresses
L'Academie

The Laurel Mini Dress

$168.00
At Revolve
Self: 73% cotton , 18% poly , 9% nylon Lining: 100% cotton Hand wash cold Unlined French terry fabric with raw cut hem Pleated waist detail Side seam pockets Imported Revolve Style No. LCDE-WD207 Manufacturer Style No. LAD189 S19
Featured in 1 story
29 Dresses With Pockets That Do Double Duty
by Emily Ruane