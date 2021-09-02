Madewell

The Laura Chelsea Boot In Spotted Calf Hair

$198.00

Buy Now Review It

At Madewell

Product Details Hide With a taller shaft that fits close to the ankle and a sexy high heel, these sleek spotted calf hair boots are designed to wear with cropped pants (but they look good with everything else too). Cushiness alert: Our MWL Cloudlift Lite padding feels like walking on a...well, you know. When you select your size, "H" equals a half size. 4 1/4" shaft height (based on size 7). 2 3/4" heel. Calf hair upper. Man-made sole. Import. Madewell.com only. File under: Madewell Chelsea boots. NB129