Product Description amika Kure Intense Repair Mask is an intensive once a week treatment that repairs, restores and revitalizes dry, damaged and over-stressed hair. Key Ingredients: Sea buckthorn berry is rich in vitamin C and A, antioxidants and healthy omega fatty acids, including the essential omega-7. Shea Butter, full of vitamins, minerals and five principle fatty acids, revitalizes, smooths and softens damaged hair. Borage Oil, extracted from Starflower seeds, it contains the highest level ever found in a specialty oil of the essential omega-6 fatty acid, which reinforces hair to make it stronger, shinier, softer and more manageable. Free of MIT/MCI, formaldehydes, formaldehyde-releasing agents, retinyl palmitate, oxybenzone, coal tar, hydroquinone, triclosan, triclocarban, aluminum, talc, sulfates, parabens, phthalates, gluten, mineral oil, sodium chloride, petrochemicals and artificial colors. Has less than one percent synthetic fragrances. Vegetarian-friendly and cruelty-free. Safe for color-treated, Brazilian-treated and keratin-treated hair. Brand Story hey there, we’re amika. a friend to hair, hairstylists, to her, him, you & them. the name amika means friend in the language Esperanto & is a symbol of our belief in the power of community and the beauty of diversity.