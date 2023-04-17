Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Tops
Princess Polly
The Kennedy Sweater Beige
$58.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Princess Polly
Need a few alternatives?
Ed Hardy
Love Kills Slowly T-shirt
BUY
£50.00
Urban Outfitters
Under The Canopy
Racerback Tank
BUY
$24.00
$32.00
Under The Canopy
Pangaia
Pprmint™ Organic Cotton T-shirt Core
BUY
$60.00
Pangaia
FP Movement
Cut It Out Long Sleeved Top
BUY
£68.00
Free People
More from Princess Polly
Princess Polly
Antonia Sweater Vest
BUY
$55.00
Princess Polly
Princess Polly
Shaya Strapless Mini Dress
BUY
$64.00
Princess Polly
Princess Polly
Theo Plush Bucket Hat
BUY
$35.00
Princess Polly
Princess Polly
Radiant Pants
BUY
$20.50
$61.00
Princess Polly
More from Tops
Ed Hardy
Love Kills Slowly T-shirt
BUY
£50.00
Urban Outfitters
Under The Canopy
Racerback Tank
BUY
$24.00
$32.00
Under The Canopy
Pangaia
Pprmint™ Organic Cotton T-shirt Core
BUY
$60.00
Pangaia
FP Movement
Cut It Out Long Sleeved Top
BUY
£68.00
Free People
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted