Free People

The Janis Printed Bells

$145.00

Buy Now Review It

At Free People

Style No. 47425921; Color Code: 104 Handmade in Southern California, these printed bell bottoms feature a retro-inspired super flare silhouette. Elastic waist High-rise Please Note: Novella Royale fabric is printed and hand dyed locally in small batches. Colors may vary slightly from the photo.